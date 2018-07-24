Norton Co Board of Commissioners

July 16, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on July 16, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

Adam Zerr

Adam Zerr was in to visit with the commission about obtaining some millings from the county or funding to purchase millings. Adam reported that there is a milling project scheduled by KDOT and this would be an opportunity to purchase some millings. No decision was made by the commission and a contact was left by Adam.

July 9th, 2018 minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from July 9th, 2018 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

EMS

Craig Sowards, Norton County EMS spoke with the commission about repairs needed to the 2006 Ford EMS unit. The estimate to repair the unit is $2,789.33 which will cover the injector repairs and fees associated with the repairs. Craig stated that it is difficult to find mechanics that are willing to work to the diesel units.

Craig also reported on the 911calls for year to date. Total calls this year are 292 which also include the transfers. This compared to a year ago to date was 190. Craig also gave a short review on the revenue to date. Revenues are up with the number of calls.

Pinegar & Smith

A contract for Professional Services was presented to the commission for approval Pinegar, Smith & Associates provides consultant and monitoring actions with the Kansas Legislature for the County of Norton. The contract was signed by Chairman Posson. The terms of the agreement will be $60,000 for a period of two years.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road department was in to visit with the commission about a request to place gravel on Road W2. Floyd stated that he did not believe that gravel would help the road without substantial dirt work. The commission discussed the request however did not take any action at this time. Floyd reported that the crews are working on E13 at this time. The project is to complete road access to a home being moved in.

Floyd discussed with the commission the possibility of doing some chip and seal later this summer/fall. Floyd said that there are a couple areas that certainly need sealed Floyd said one of his concerns is KQNK Road which will need to have some cracks ground out. The commission suggested finding a firm that could inspect the KQNK Road and provide a cost estimate.

Special Abatement

Three abatements were submitted to the commission for approval. Abatement #2018000094; 2018000095 and #2018000096 were abatements for property that had City specials for mowing and property demolition. The real estate property was sold at tax auction in November of 2017. The City of Almena and the City of Norton Council agreed to abate the specials to the property owners. The abatements were signed and approved.

Mid-month Checks

Two mid-month checks were presented to the commission for approval. Check number 199096 was to FlyHighUSA for a drone purchase by the Norton County Sheriff. Total amount approved was $11,022.86. The second check was #199097 in the amount of$1,402.61 to KDHE for tipping fees. The check was approved.

Community Garden

Reva Benien with the Norton Community Garden was in to visit with the commission about placing a sign on the property on EI. Reva also spoke with the commission about removing a couple small volunteer trees and an area with bindweed. The commission stated that this fall would be a good time to treat the bindweed and after the growing season.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 7/2’3/2018. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved and will remain a working document until approved.