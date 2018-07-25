Half-Cent Sales Tax Question Fails To Advance At Marshall Co. Commissioners Meeting

A motion by Marshall County Commissioner Dave Baier to advance the question of a 10-year, half-cent sales tax to the November ballot died for lack of a second at Mondays meeting. The matter has been under consideration for some time, and commissioners had requested additional financial information be shared by Community Memorial Healthcare with the public.

It is believed that an alternate for a 5-year plan may be brought forward in a last-ditch effort to bring the funding question to a public ballot.

