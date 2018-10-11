KD COUNTRY 94 LOCAL NEWS
Jewell County Commissioners attend to multiple October items
The Jewell County Commissioners met October 1, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners, Keith Roe, Steve Greene and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh,...
Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 10/8/18
WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas Monday, October 8, 2018 – 7:00 PM MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF...
October 8, 2018 at Northern Valley
REGULAR MEETING October 8, 2018 at Northern Valley Middle School, Long Island, KS Members present: Hilary Van Patten, President Clint Lowry, Rich Wenzl, Shanna Hammond, Christopher Rogers, Ken...