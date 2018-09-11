KD 94 & Z-96.3 LOCAL NEWS
Downs City Council – September 4, 2018
Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held September 4, 2018, 5:00 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Justin Towery presided. Council members present: ...
SUNFLOWER STATE SPORTS
K-State Athletics Announces New Facility Master Plan
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor unveiled today a new facility master plan that proposes $210 million of new construction and enhancements...
Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 (9/5/18)
September 5, 2018, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 2
The 2018 high school football season will begin Friday night for our area teams. Throughout the week, we have been previewing the area leagues,...
2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 1
Throughout the week we’ve been previewing football leagues in our listening area. Today, we’ll continue with the teams from the Northern Plains League that...
2018 NCAA Football Preview
Today, we continue our area league football previews in the North Central Activities Association. In our immediate area, the Beloit Trojans begin their second season...
2018 MCL Football Preview
This week, leading into the high school football season, which begins on Friday night for our area teams, we’ll be previewing area leagues. Today,...
Core Ensemble To Celebrate Latin Women In Next Cook Series Event
The Core Ensemble will perform the chamber music theatre work “Tres Vidas” (Three Lives) as the first Cook Series event on Thursday, Sept. 20....
Fort Riley To Hold 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony
The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Global War on Terrorism...
