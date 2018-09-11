KD 94 & Z-96.3 LOCAL NEWS

Kansas Sports

K-State Athletics Announces New Facility Master Plan

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor unveiled today a new facility master plan that proposes $210 million of new construction and enhancements...
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 (9/5/18)

Derek Nester -
September 5, 2018, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 2

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
The 2018 high school football season will begin Friday night for our area teams.  Throughout the week, we have been previewing the area leagues,...

2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 1

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
Throughout the week we’ve been previewing football leagues in our listening area.  Today, we’ll continue with the teams from the Northern Plains League that...

2018 NCAA Football Preview

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
Today, we continue our area league football previews in the North Central Activities Association. In our immediate area, the Beloit Trojans begin their second season...

2018 MCL Football Preview

Kansas Sports Dusty Deines -
  This week, leading into the high school football season, which begins on Friday night for our area teams, we’ll be previewing area leagues.  Today,...

Kansas Sports

2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 2

Dusty Deines -
The 2018 high school football season will begin Friday night for our area teams.  Throughout the week, we have been previewing the area leagues,...
Kansas Sports

2018 NPL Football Preview: Part 1

Dusty Deines -
Throughout the week we’ve been previewing football leagues in our listening area.  Today, we’ll continue with the teams from the Northern Plains League that...
Kansas Sports

2018 NCAA Football Preview

Dusty Deines -
Today, we continue our area league football previews in the North Central Activities Association. In our immediate area, the Beloit Trojans begin their second season...
KNDY Features

K-State Hoops Play Here!

Derek Nester -
Bruce Weber and the Kansas State Wildcats are looking to take the Big 12 Conference title this year. Catch every Kansas State Wildcat men's...
Your Home For Jayhawk Basketball!

KDNS Features Derek Nester -

Core Ensemble To Celebrate Latin Women In Next Cook Series Event

Sunflower State News Derek Nester -

Fort Riley To Hold 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

KNDY News Derek Nester -

Downs City Council – September 4, 2018

KD Country 94 News Chad Hallack -

KNDY Features

KDNS Features

Sunflower State News

KNDY News

KNDY Features

KNDY Features

KNDY Features

KNDY Features

KDNS Features

Sunflower State News

KNDY Features

KDNS Features

Sunflower State News

KNDY News

KD Country 94 News

