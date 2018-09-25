PLAYING ON KNDY

KNDY Features

K-State Hoops Play Here!

Derek Nester -
Bruce Weber and the Kansas State Wildcats are looking to take the Big 12 Conference title this year. Catch every Kansas State Wildcat men's...
Read more
KDNS Features

Your Home For Jayhawk Basketball!

Derek Nester -
Kansas Jayhawk Basketball returns this fall and winter as Bill Self and the Jayhawks look to extend their Big 12 Conference Championship Streak to...
Read more
Sunflower State Radio

The Radio Home For The K-State Wildcats

Derek Nester -
Bill Snyder and the Kansas State Wildcats return this fall looking to capture the Big 12 Conference title. Catch every play from every game...
Read more

KNDY LOCAL NEWS

KNDY News

Surgeon To Present Lunch Bunch Program On Breast Health For Seniors In October

Derek Nester -
MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 3rd, 2018, to learn about breast health for seniors at the monthly...
Read more

“China Patterns” Coming to Marshall County

KNDY News Derek Nester -

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/24/18

KNDY News Derek Nester -

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/24/18

KNDY News Bruce Dierking -

Marysville Library Closed After Car Crashes Into Front

KNDY News Derek Nester -

KNDY SPORTS

KNDY News

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/21/18

Derek Nester -
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 20, Clay Center 0 Concordia 42, Russell 20 McPherson 62, Abilene 6 Sabetha 36, Marysville 12 Wamego 45, Royal Valley 6 TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE Axtell 54,...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 3 (9-19-18)

Derek Nester -
September 19, 2018, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
Read more

Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 4 (9-19-18)

KNDY Sports Derek Nester -
Team League Overall Centralia 9-0 21-0 Frankfort 7-1 13-2 Valley Heights 6-1 10-9 Axtell 8-2 9-6 Clifton-Clyde 5-2 6-8 Hanover 5-3 12-13 Blue Valley 4-3 6-7 Linn 2-5 6-12 Washington County 3-6 4-14 Wetmore 2-5 5-9 Troy 1-8 1-12 Doniphan West 0-8 3-18 Onaga 0-8 1-14   Scores from September 18, 2018 Valley Heights def Onaga 25-8, 25-10 Axtell def Onaga 25-13, 25-11 Valley Heights def Axtell 21-25, 25-19,...

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/14/18

KNDY News Derek Nester -
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 26, Abilene 0 Marysville 42, Concordia 0 Wamego 43, Clay Center 6 TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE Axtell 48, Onaga 0 Blue Valley-Randolph 60, Wetmore 14 Centralia 56,...

KVA Announces 2018 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings (9-12-18)

Kansas Sports Derek Nester -
September 12, 2018, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...

Twin Valley League Volleyball Update – Week 3 (9-12-18)

KNDY Sports Derek Nester -
- League Overall Centralia 8-0 13-0 Axtell 7-1 8-5 Valley Heights 6-1 8-9 Frankfort 5-1 10-2 Blue Valley 4-2 8-7 Hanover 4-3 9-8 Clifton-Clyde 4-3 4-3 Linn 2-4 3-7 Washington County 2-5 3-12 Wetmore 1-5 4-7 Troy 1-6 1-6 Onaga 0-6 0-14 Doniphan West 0-7 1-14   Scores from September 11, 2018 **Frankfort def Washington County 25-21, 25-23 Washington County def Onaga 25-18, 25-19 Frankfort def Onaga 25-12, 25-14 Centralia def...

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Stay Connected

2,330FansLike
20FollowersFollow
476FollowersFollow
10SubscribersSubscribe
Sunflower State Radio is a digital production of Dierking Communications, Inc. covering the rural areas of Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder and Norton, Kansas.
FCC PUBLIC FILES: KNDY-AM | KNDY-FM | KDNS-FM | KZDY-FM | KQNK-AM | KQNK-FM
Some website images are courtesy of Pixabay.com
Sunflower State Radio is Copyright 2018 - Dierking Communications, Inc.